iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the January 14th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 44.98% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of IBTG stock remained flat at $$26.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,045. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15.

