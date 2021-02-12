iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 272.7% from the January 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTB opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $25.90.

