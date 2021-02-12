iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $99.61

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.61 and last traded at $98.88, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 235,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after buying an additional 121,029 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 194,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after buying an additional 92,455 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after buying an additional 48,736 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 27,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 22,168 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

