iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Up 525.8% in January

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 525.8% from the January 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEWG opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.59. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $30.57.

