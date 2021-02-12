iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $391.20. The stock had a trading volume of 173,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $379.09 and a 200 day moving average of $354.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $393.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

