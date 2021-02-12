iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRBT stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. iRobot has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $197.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, Director Michelle Stacy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,784,699.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,291,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,091 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRBT. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

