iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
IRBT stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. iRobot has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $197.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.
In related news, Director Michelle Stacy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,784,699.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,291,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,091 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.
About iRobot
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.
