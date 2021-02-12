iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $166.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $101.00.

IRBT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of iRobot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James cut shares of iRobot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of IRBT traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.29. 12,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,766. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.48. iRobot has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.07 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iRobot will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $68,710.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $486,920.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle Stacy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,780 shares of company stock worth $7,084,091. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 89.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in iRobot by 5,146.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

