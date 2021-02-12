iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

iRobot stock opened at $128.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.48. iRobot has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $197.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 15,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $1,240,630.75. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $68,710.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $486,920.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,091. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

