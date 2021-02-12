iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.
iRobot stock opened at $128.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.48. iRobot has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $197.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.
In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 15,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $1,240,630.75. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $68,710.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $486,920.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,091. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About iRobot
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.
