IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IQV. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of IQVIA from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.26.

NYSE:IQV traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.26. 6,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,989. IQVIA has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.85. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 210.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after purchasing an additional 688,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in IQVIA by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,265,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,302,967,000 after acquiring an additional 157,447 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IQVIA by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,393,000 after acquiring an additional 461,873 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in IQVIA by 1,998.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,534,000 after acquiring an additional 181,943 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

