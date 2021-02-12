Iowa State Bank Increases Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,039 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up about 3.4% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $10,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 34.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 36,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $571,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 235,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 151,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,583. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.