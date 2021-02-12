Iowa State Bank Has $453,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 171,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 174,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO stock remained flat at $$22.39 on Friday. 9,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,944. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $22.41.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.