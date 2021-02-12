Iowa State Bank Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in ViacomCBS by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIAC. Barrington Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.91.

NASDAQ VIAC traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.53. 190,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,493,322. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.64. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.