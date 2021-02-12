ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

IO stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 576,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 4.12. ION Geophysical has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. As a group, analysts anticipate that ION Geophysical will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ION Geophysical during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ION Geophysical by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in ION Geophysical by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 55,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

