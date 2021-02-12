InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Short Interest Up 149.7% in January

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 149.7% from the January 14th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NVIV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. 37,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,346,641. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $8.51.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,704 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.67% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.