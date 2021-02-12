Investors Purchase High Volume of SVMK Call Options (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,258 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 291% compared to the typical volume of 578 call options.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 16,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $459,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $26,837.34. Insiders have sold a total of 523,623 shares of company stock valued at $13,659,347 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in SVMK during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SVMK during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVMK during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in SVMK during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Spectrum Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in SVMK by 22.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SVMK. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

SVMK stock traded down $4.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.41. The stock had a trading volume of 123,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,512. SVMK has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that SVMK will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

