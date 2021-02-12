Investors Buy High Volume of Kopin Call Options (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,198 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 80% compared to the typical volume of 1,776 call options.

In other Kopin news, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 74,721 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $221,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 401,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Sneider sold 42,950 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $127,561.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 426,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 548,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,505. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Kopin alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the third quarter worth $150,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 4.1% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 656,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 25,925 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the third quarter worth $386,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 37.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 111,443 shares during the period. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Kopin from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

KOPN stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $796.10 million, a PE ratio of -62.40 and a beta of 2.45. Kopin has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $10.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.