Investors Buy High Volume of Gran Tierra Energy Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 12,928 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 310% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,153 call options.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,082,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $645,668.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,159,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,749,368.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 427,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,080,661 shares of company stock worth $4,656,789 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 163,730 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 264,770 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTE stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $389.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.23.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.55 to $0.65 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gran Tierra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.56.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

