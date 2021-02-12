Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB remained flat at $$5.15 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 42,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,985. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.64. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

