Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Position Reduced by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises 0.9% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 185.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of RYT opened at $270.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $135.78 and a 52 week high of $270.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.