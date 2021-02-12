Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.02 and last traded at $40.02. 1,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

