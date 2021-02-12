Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 87.4% from the January 14th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KBWP stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,876. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.15. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $76.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBWP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $880,000.

