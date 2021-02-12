Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Shares Sold by Harborview Advisors LLC

Harborview Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

PWV opened at $40.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $42.27.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

