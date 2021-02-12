Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.83

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.83 and traded as high as $11.07. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 284,539 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 87,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $915,967.52. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 301,770 shares of company stock worth $3,221,962.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after buying an additional 119,413 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after buying an additional 77,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 298,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 58,956 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 30,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA)

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

