Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) is NewSquare Capital LLC’s Largest Position

NewSquare Capital LLC cut its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 393,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,806 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF comprises about 4.8% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $34,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDP. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 77.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Shares of PDP stock opened at $92.44 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $92.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.03.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

