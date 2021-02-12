Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 166.1% from the January 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of PFI stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 15,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,011. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average is $41.00. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $47.65.

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

