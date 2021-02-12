Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the January 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 27,241 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BSMO opened at $25.83 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $25.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.