Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) is Tlwm’s 6th Largest Position

Tlwm boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 623,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,466 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 5.3% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tlwm’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCL. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.17. 5,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,605. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $21.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.29.

