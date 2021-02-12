Invent Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDEA) Short Interest Update

Invent Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDEA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,612. Invent Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03.

Invent Ventures, Inc, formerly known as Los Angeles Syndicate of Technology, Inc, is venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed, start ups, growth capital, and early stage investments. The firm prefers to invest in technology companies including web-based software, digital media, mobile applications, social media, consumer internet, online advertising and healthcare technology .

