Invent Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDEA) Short Interest Update

Invent Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDEA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IDEA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,612. Invent Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03.
Invent Ventures Company Profile
