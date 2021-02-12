Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%.

NYSE IVC opened at $9.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Invacare has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

In related news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $74,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at $753,379.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $91,245 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IVC shares. TheStreet upgraded Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

