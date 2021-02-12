Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Intuit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU opened at $408.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $376.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.38. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $409.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.33.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

