Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $408.82 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $409.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.43 and a 200-day moving average of $345.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.