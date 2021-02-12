Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.45 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ISP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.55 ($1.82) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €2.20 ($2.59).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a one year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a one year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.