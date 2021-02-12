Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ISNPY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $15.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $16.91.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.