International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 228 by Credit Suisse Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) has been given a GBX 228 ($2.98) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IAG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 219.25 ($2.86).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) alerts:

LON IAG opened at GBX 143.65 ($1.88) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 155.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 150.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 52 week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 645.20 ($8.43).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.