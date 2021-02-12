Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$34.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$29.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of TSE IFP opened at C$28.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.13. Interfor Co. has a 52-week low of C$4.75 and a 52-week high of C$28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 21.10.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

