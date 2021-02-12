Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Upgraded at CSFB

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$16.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$13.50. CSFB’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IPL. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.12.

Shares of TSE:IPL opened at C$17.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of C$7.43 billion and a PE ratio of 25.32. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$5.35 and a 52 week high of C$22.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.12.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$504.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron purchased 27,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$343,296.14. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$355,468.62.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

