Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Cut by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,320 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.09. The company has a market capitalization of $246.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.