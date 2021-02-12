Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Short Interest Up 1,020.0% in January

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 1,020.0% from the January 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INBP traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 21,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,867. Integrated BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60.

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 94.28%. The company had revenue of $15.17 million during the quarter.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses.

