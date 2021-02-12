Intact Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,476,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611,700 shares during the quarter. Shaw Communications makes up approximately 1.1% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $32,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 72,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.63. 2,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,463. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $19.87.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.94%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

