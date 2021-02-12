Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after acquiring an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Caterpillar by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after acquiring an additional 611,594 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Caterpillar by 18,810.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,024,000 after acquiring an additional 500,352 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 55.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,762,000 after buying an additional 467,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Langenberg & Company cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

CAT traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $197.91. 17,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,607. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.28. The firm has a market cap of $107.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

