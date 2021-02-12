Intact Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.56. 236,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,724,348. The firm has a market cap of $200.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

