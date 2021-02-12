Intact Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.47. The stock had a trading volume of 44,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.22 and a 200 day moving average of $97.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

