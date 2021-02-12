Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 202,300 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 895.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,300 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $20,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 484,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,760,000 after buying an additional 183,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,087 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.87. 176,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,089. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.62. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

