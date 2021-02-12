Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $58.32 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 744.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 986,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 870,100 shares during the period. Rogers Communications makes up approximately 1.9% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Rogers Communications worth $58,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,655,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after buying an additional 93,121 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,325,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,521,000 after acquiring an additional 271,128 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,993,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,761,000 after acquiring an additional 558,634 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,698,000 after purchasing an additional 300,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,069,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,046,000 after purchasing an additional 48,608 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE RCI traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.77. 930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.88.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

