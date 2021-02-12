Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given “Outperform” Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upgraded Intact Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.60.

IFCZF traded up $3.17 on Thursday, reaching $118.12. The company had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 733. Intact Financial has a one year low of $74.23 and a one year high of $118.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.24 and a 200-day moving average of $110.19.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

