Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Separately, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBP opened at $4.00 on Friday. Huttig Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $107.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.53.

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

