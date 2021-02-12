Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.27-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.91. Insperity also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.37-1.72 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.67.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of Insperity stock traded down $8.42 on Friday, reaching $80.89. 568,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.32 and a 200 day moving average of $77.51. Insperity has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.