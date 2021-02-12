Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.27-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.91. Insperity also updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to 1.37-1.72 EPS.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.67.
Shares of Insperity stock traded down $8.42 on Friday, reaching $80.89. 568,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.32 and a 200 day moving average of $77.51. Insperity has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $95.78.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
