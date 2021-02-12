Insolar Market Cap Reaches $944,235.56 (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, Insolar has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Insolar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insolar has a total market cap of $944,235.56 and $1.14 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009724 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00012278 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009400 BTC.

About Insolar

XNS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insolar’s official website is insolar.io . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data exchange is the backbone of every business process. Insolar develops the platform and solutions to power trusted data exchange between businesses. Insolar Assured LedgerTM technology ensures data consistency, transparency and security. Control access and retain ownership of shared data. Insolar works with Microsoft, Oracle, UC Berkeley and Fortune Global 500. The team is made up of over 80 people, including 50 engineers, across Europe and North America. Insolar performed a Coin Swap between February 3 and August 3, 2020 allowing holders of INS (ERC-20 token) to convert these tokens into XNS (Insolar native coin). “

