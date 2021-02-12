Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.60-6.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.674-9.008 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.49 billion.

NSIT traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.25. 7,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,590. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.38.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $243,406.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,819.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

