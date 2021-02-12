Insider Selling: VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Sells $865,274.04 in Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE VMW opened at $143.00 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $163.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.11.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cleveland Research downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in VMware by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,717 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in VMware by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

